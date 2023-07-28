Wife speaks for 1st time since husband’s beating at Pompano Beach theater

The wife of a 63-year-old man deputies said was brutally beaten in a dispute over seats at a Pompano Beach movie theater spoke to Local 10 News for the first time Friday as deputies continued to search for the suspect.

Officials said the attack happened at around 10 p.m. on July 10 at the AMC Pompano Beach 18, located at 2315 N. Federal Highway. The man suffered several injuries.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified out of fear for her safety, said she is still having a hard time returning to the theater where it happened.

“Really bad memories for me,” she said. “Brutally, he pushed him into the stairs and I ran up the stairs tried my best to just punch him in the back, as hard as I could.”

The man’s wife said she feels bad for the woman who was with the suspect and wondered if she’s been victimized herself.

“I think she tried to hold him back at the beginning, but he was so powerful,” she said. “He just went after my husband like an animal.”

The man’s wife said she was screaming, trying to get others involved as the attack took place.

“Stop beating him, stop beating him,” she said she yelled.

The victim and his wife said they are both confident that the suspect will be caught.

An anonymous tip sent in to Local 10 News about the people seen in the video stated that the suspect was from Pompano Beach and the woman was from Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.