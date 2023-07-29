YNW Melly 2nd trial: Jury selection to begin in October

Jamel “Melly” Demons returned to a Broward County courtroom on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida rapper YNW Melly’s second trial will begin with jury selection in October after a deadlocked jury forced Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy to declare a mistrial.

Broward County prosecutors have been seeking the death penalty for Jamel “Melly” Demons on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Prosecutors accused Demons, 24, of killing rappers Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

The prosecution also accused Cortland “Bortland” Henry, a co-defendant who is awaiting trial, of driving the Jeep Compass where the murders happened and helping Demons to cover it up.

The defense said Demons had nothing to do with the shooting and during the first trial accused the prosecution of presenting a case to the jury with insufficient evidence.

Surveillance videos show Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, were last seen alive when they got into the Jeep Compass with Demons and Henry at the New Era Recording Studio at 805 NE 4 Ave., at about 3:20 a.m.

A surveillance video also shows Henry at about 4:35 a.m., at the Memorial Hospital Miramar, at 1701 SW 172 Ave., while the two were already dead in the Jeep, according to prosecutors.

The prosecution presented the testimony of a detective and expert witnesses who disagreed with Henry’s report of a drive-by shooting along Miramar Parkway.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. Deputies have held him without bond since. Murphy said jury selection for the second trial will begin will begin on Oct. 2.

INTERACTIVE GRAPHIC

TRIAL TIMELINE

The first week of trial: Opening statements were on June 12

The second week of trial: Prosecution’s witnesses continue to testify

The third week of trial: Testimony continues

The court is in recess

The fourth week of the trial: Testimony continues

The fifth week of the trial: State and defense rest