Man barricades himself inside Lauderdale Lakes home after deputies respond to domestic incident

Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Lauderdale Lakes home.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A domestic disturbance call turned into a bigger situation in a Broward County residential neighborhood on Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to the 4400 block of Northwest 33rd Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 12:30 p.m. after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived, a man fled into a home and barricaded himself inside.

The man remained inside the home for about 90 minutes until he was taken into custody.

Deputies have not released the identity of the man or any information regarding the domestic situation they responded to.