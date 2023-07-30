Miami mayor Francis Suarez says he’s met GOP fundraising mark

In the race for the White House in 2024, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tweeted on Sunday that he's met the GOP's 20-state fundraising benchmark.

This would put Suarez one step closer to qualifying for the first Republican Presidential debate taking place next month in Milwaukee.

The Presidential contenders must also be polling at 1% or higher in at least three authorized national polls, or at least 1% or higher in two national polls, together with one early state poll from two separate carve out states recognized by the RNC in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Seven candidates have already qualified, including Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.