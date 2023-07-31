Parents of autistic children need to take key steps to deal with higher risk of drowning

SUNRISE, Fla. – Since the beginning of 2023, 55 children have died from drowning in Florida, 9 had been diagnosed with autism.

Experts explain why these kids with special needs are at higher risk and the key steps parents need to take to protect their children.

Faraaz and Fazeer Rahaman share a similar love of swimming

But these two brothers, ages 9 and 7, are developmentally different.

When Faraaz was three years old, he was diagnosed with autism.

“For me as a mom I was like maybe shocked, in denial but then I kind of was like okay I have to see this through and do whatever I can to help him become better,” said his mother, Felicia Jehaludi.

From a young age she enrolled Faraaz in swim class, never knowing that drowning was the number one cause of death in children with autism.

In fact the rate is 160 times greater than those who are not autistic.

Stacey Hoaglund with the Autism Society of Florida said that children with autism are particularly drawn to water.

“The way that it reflects light, the way that it feels on your skin. for some kids that are hypersensitive, like their sensory system is working a little bit different than the rest of us, people with autism report to us even the smell of water is attractive things we might not really notice, they pick up on,” she said.

Hoaglund said that, paired with a lack of danger awareness, can create a lethal combination.

“For most people the thing that holds us back in swimming is our fear of the water so imagine not having any fear of the water or fears in general,” Hoaglund said.

While swim lessons are vital, there’s much more parents need to do.

Always assign an adult to watch kids while swimming

Use barriers, like alarms, on all doors and four foot fencing around pools to prevent access to water.

Never leave children alone in or near water including kiddie pools and bathtubs: children can drown in just two inches of water.

Jehaludi feels confident about her efforts to protect both her boys.

Faraaz even got to visit the beach this summer.

“Every day I feel like he teaches us something new and he’s learning and learning more and more,” Jahaludi said.

The Autism Society of Florida and the Department of Health provide free door alarms for anyone interested.

For more information go to www.autismfl.org

There are many other swim programs offered through local YMCA’s, along with cost coverage through voucher programs, health insurance and even Medicaid.

The Autism Society of Florida is seeking a state appropriate to provide access to swim lessons for even more families.