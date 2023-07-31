Police officers search for burglary suspect in Miami

Police officers were searching for a suspect who tried to break into a house on Monday in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – Police officers set up a perimeter during a search on Monday involving dozens of Miami police officers and a Miami-Dade police helicopter. The suspect got away.

Police officers walked house to house searching for the suspect who attempted to break into a home in Little Havana through the back door and through the roof.

A Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter flies over Little Havana as Miami police officers search for a suspect on Monday. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The perimeter was in the area of Southwest 30 Avenue and 24 Street and it also involved police dogs. The resident of another house said the suspect broke into a backyard, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.