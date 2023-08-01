2 Miami-Dade police officers involved in crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 79th Street.

According to police, officers were responding to the scene with their lights and sirens on when a car struck one of the officer’s vehicles. A second officer who was being trained was also in the car.

Sky 10 over officer-involved crash in northwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 11 a.m. as several vehicles were stopped at the intersection, including a red car that appeared to have damage to its side and a large truck.

Police confirmed that the driver who struck the officer’s car was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.