Police, family members search for missing Lauderdale Lakes woman

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing woman.

Police say 28-year-old Shellie Baptiste was last seen near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

She is described as 5-foot-8, around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Baptiste has the mental capacity of a young child.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and purple jogging pants.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen her is urged to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-4357.