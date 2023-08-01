Robbery suspect accused of attacking Miami-Dade police officer, kicking corrections officer

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he attacked both a Miami-Dade police officer and a corrections officer.

According to his arrest report, Corey Deuante Harvey, of Miami, was involved in a strong-arm robbery Sunday in Pinecrest before an officer spotted him riding a bicycle in the area of Kendall Drive, just west of South Dadeland Boulevard.

Police said the officer gave several loud verbal commands to Harvey to get off the bike and get on the ground, but Harvey took off running.

According to the report, the officer caught up with Harvey on Southwest 90th Way and South Dadeland Boulevard and took him to the ground, but Harvey continued to resist, eventually lunging at the officer, causing him to fall on his back.

Police said the officer felt multiple tugs on his gun holster, at which time he punched Harvey twice in the face to prevent him from taking his gun.

Another officer then arrived at the scene and helped to detain Harvey, the report stated.

Police said Harvey kicked the rear left window of the patrol car he was placed in and banged his head on the window, as well.

A separate arrest report states that Harvey was getting processed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. the next morning when he kicked a corrections officer in the right shin.

He faces charges of battery on detention of commitment facility staff, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.