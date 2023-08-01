Seduction to steal? Police think this woman swiped Miami man’s Rolexes after night out

Miami police are looking for a woman they suspect of going home with a man after a night out at a club, then taking his Rolexes and phone after he fell asleep.

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a woman they suspect of going home with a man after a night out at a club, then taking his Rolexes and phone after he fell asleep.

She was seen staring seductively at the victim in surveillance footage shared with Local 10 News.

Police said the crime happened July 25. According to a police report, the victim said he was “highly intoxicated” after leaving the club with the woman at around 2:30 that morning.

He said he didn’t remember much about what happened afterward, but woke up to find his watches and iPhone 11 missing. The two watches were worth roughly $115,000 in total.

According to the report, he told investigators that he “believes someone may have put something in his drink at the club.”

It’s similar to a May 8 case where a woman is suspected of meeting a victim at a Wynwood bar, going home with him, then taking $600,000 in Rolexes and other jewelry after he fell asleep.

Police aren’t saying the cases are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.