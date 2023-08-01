Vehicle located, teen still missing a day after Amber Alert issued

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Tuesday morning that a van believed to be connected to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from Daytona Beach has been located, but the teen is still missing.

The blue 2014 Dodge Caravan was found around 4:30 a.m.

The FDLE did not immediately confirm where the vehicle was located.

According to authorities, Barbora Zdanska was last seen in the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

She was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Zdanska is described by police as a white female who has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 136 pounds.

Further details about her disappearance have not been released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.