Hollywood police search for suspect who shot disabled cyclist in head

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a Hollywood cyclist in the head, leaving him partially blind.

The incident in question happened just before 11 a.m. on March 30, at 7550 Davie Road Extension, police said.

According to police, the victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect, pictured above, shot the victim in the head.

As a result, the victim lost sight in one eye and had his second eye significantly damaged, police said.

Authorities said the victim, who suffers from “severe physical and mental disabilities,” underwent several surgeries and now faces a long recovery.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect or has any information regarding the case is urged to call Hollywood Police Detective Gina Graziani at 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-TIPS.