Miramar police seek person of interest after shots fired outside Publix

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a person of interest in a shots fired incident in a Publix parking lot.

According to police, it happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Publix Super Market at Miramar Commons, located at 11000 Pembroke Road.

Police said no one was hurt after the shooter opened fire but did not provide additional information Wednesday. They also released a photo of the person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar police detectives at 954-602-4184 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.