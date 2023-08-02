Police: Victim robbed by 2 armed people outside Miami Lakes hotel

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported Wednesday morning outside a hotel in Miami Lakes.

Sky 10 was above the Sonesta Select, located at 15700 NW 77th Court, around 8:50 a.m. as a couple of police vehicles were parked outside the hotel.

According to authorities, someone called 911 around 8:30 a.m. to report that two armed people had stolen the victim’s watch, cellphone and cash.

The robbers then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.