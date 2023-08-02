Tampa police officers describe detaining Miami-Dade police director at hotel

Tampa Police Department officers detained and handcuffed Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III and released him. Hours later, Ramirez was injured during a shooting on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla. – An incident report tells of Tampa police officers’ efforts to not just assess the situation between Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez III and his wife, but also prevent him from leaving. Unfortunately, they said they could not.

The report details the police response to the Tampa hotel where a witness saw Miami Dade’s top cop threatening to take his life — hours before he shot himself in the face.

According to the report, the unidentified witness told hotel security Freddy Ramirez “pulled out a firearm and put it to his head and stated he was going to “End it here.”

When officers arrived at the 12th floor of the JW Marriott where Ramirez was staying they said they heard “a verbal argument” from the hallway. Officers said they “made a line formation,” one officer held a ballistic shield, and ordered Ramirez and his wife to come out.

The first to exit was his wife Jody Ramirez. Police officers handcuffed Ramirez and asked his wife if she had seen him point a gun at himself. She replied, “I don’t remember ... No, not at all.”

“We probably got a little loud inside. Sorry, 30 years married, I know what buttons to push, he knows what buttons to push, it is what it is,” Jody Ramirez said, according to the report, adding, “He has plenty of demons from the job, as you guys all are probably aware of.”

According to the report, police officers asked Ramirez “if he wanted to harm himself or others and advised he did not … asked … if he had …suicidal thoughts, and he advised he did not.”

Investigators determined Ramirez “did not meet Baker Act criteria and was released at the scene.” Ramirez would later pull over on Interstate 75, south of Tampa, and open fire on himself, in front of his wife.

