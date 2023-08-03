81º

LIVE

Local News

1 hospitalized after North Miami Beach apartment fire

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 over a fire at a North Miami Beach apartment building. (WPLG)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to an apartment building in North Miami Beach on Thursday afternoon.

The New Horizons building is located at 1400 NE 191st St.

Sky 10 flew over the building at approximately 3:40 p.m. and there was no smoke or flames visible by that point.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews upgraded the blaze to a first-alarm fire but were able to get it under control.

One person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

Authorities haven’t said whether they’ve identified a suspected cause.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter