BSO detectives search for missing 13-year-old girl from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing last month from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Calloway was last seen around 3:45 a.m. on July 25 near the 700 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

Authorities said Calloway is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Calloway was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Calloway’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.