Miami man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man Wednesday after accusing him of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he met through Snapchat when he was 17.

According to police, the investigation began after the girl told a therapist about the assault on June 20.

In a police interview on June 24, the girl told detectives that on Memorial Day 2019, she had been hanging out with Kyle Morgado, now 22, when both agreed to go into his apartment building on Northeast Second Avenue in downtown Miami, an arrest report states.

The girl told investigators that as the two entered a staircase, Morgado told the girl to perform a sex act on him “or I’ll make you,” the report states.

She then did so for “approximately an hour to (an) hour and a half,” police said.

Police said they interviewed Morgado Wednesday and he admitted to knowing the victim. Two alleged admissions about the incident were redacted from the police report.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of sexual battery on a minor by a minor.

According to jail records, a judge ordered him released on his own recognizance and the case was transferred to juvenile court.