19-year-old accused of shooting at 2 women in car in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday, two days after he allegedly shot at two women who were riding in a car in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victims were inside a white Kia Optima Tuesday in the area of Southwest 266th Street and 138th Avenue when they saw Rakym Lamont Gilmore running toward their car.

Police said the victims then saw Gilmore pointing a gun at their vehicle.

According to the report, Gilmore shot the vehicle three times and one of the bullets entered the passenger side of the vehicle, nearly striking the driver.

The passenger suffered a cut on the shoulder from flying debris, authorities said.

The victims later identified Gilmore to detectives in a photo and told them they have known him for about 16 years.

A motive for the shooting and the relationship between Gilmore and the victims was not stated in the arrest report.

Police said Gilmore was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday and provided a “self-serving statement” to detectives. The statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

Gilmore was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, armed criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by someone who has been adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

As of Friday, Gilmore remained held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.