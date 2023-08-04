Delivery truck, $50,000 worth of cargo stolen in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who they said stole a delivery truck in west Miami-Dade and $50,000 worth of merchandise that was inside.

A flyer related to the theft was released Friday, but the incident occurred back on May 28 in the 13200 block of Southwest 17th Lane.

According to police, the thief, who has a tattoo on the outside of his right forearm that says “Olivia,” jumped into the truck and took off after the female driver got out to deliver a package.

Police said thanks to the truck’s GPS, it was recovered later that day in the 1400 block of Southwest 104th Place, but $50,000 worth of cargo inside had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Economic Crimes Detective R. Siverio at 305-615-5218 or email U305641@mdpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.