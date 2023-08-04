1 killed, 2 injured in plane crash at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane crash landed Friday at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, killing one person and injuring two others, officials confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after noon as one person was pulled from the airplane and taken away on a stretcher.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials later confirmed that the pilot and two others were on board the plane.

According to officials, the plane crashed during take-off. They said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others suffered critical injuries.

Both survivors had to be extricated from the plane and were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

First responders confirmed there was a small fuel leak after the crash that was contained by rescue crews.

According to FlightAware, the plane is a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna 172P that is registered to Aeroflyin Corp. in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police confirmed that the crash “did not affect any homes, businesses (or) roadways outside of the airport.”

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.