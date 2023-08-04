South Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 54-year-old South Florida woman has claimed her $1,000 a week for life prize after playing the multi-state draw game, Cash4Life, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

According to Lottery officials, Sidnea Wierman, of West Palm Beach, won during the Feb. 17 drawing.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

Cordero purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket from a Publix in her hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Cash4Life drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters studio.