MCSO: Miami man arrested in Florida Keys after selling cocaine, possessing fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man wanted for selling cocaine was arrested Friday during which a large amount of fentanyl was also found, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Ramon Jorge Torres, 65, faces a litany of drug-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, in addition to the active warrants for cocaine sales.

Authorities said approximately 2.1 ounces of fentanyl was found after Torres was stopped by MCSO deputies on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 102 around 2:45 p.m.

The fentanyl appeared to be mixed with cocaine and was individually packaged for sale, Linhardt said.

According to investigators, a total of 1.5 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found during the arrest.

Torres was taken to jail.