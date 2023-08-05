Two Orlando Officers shot during traffic stop; vehicle wanted in Miami homicide investigation

Two Orlando Officers critically injured in shooting involving suspects in Miami homicide case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando Police Officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop late Friday night.

The Orlando Police Department confirms the officers were trying to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Miami. Police say during the traffic stop a suspect shot at the two officers, then carjacked another vehicle prompting a police pursuit.

The two officers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The search continues this morning for the two suspects involved.

We are working to learn more about the homicide case out of Miami.

Media briefing from Chief Smith regarding the officer involved shooting. Two of our officers are critically injured. Suspects have not been captured at this time. Updates to follow. https://t.co/eBz2oiSFWB pic.twitter.com/QMhnSnSrFx — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.