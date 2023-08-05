84º

Two Orlando Officers shot during traffic stop; vehicle wanted in Miami homicide investigation

Two Orlando Officers critically injured in shooting involving suspects in Miami homicide case (wplg)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando Police Officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop late Friday night.

The Orlando Police Department confirms the officers were trying to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Miami. Police say during the traffic stop a suspect shot at the two officers, then carjacked another vehicle prompting a police pursuit.

The two officers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The search continues this morning for the two suspects involved.

We are working to learn more about the homicide case out of Miami.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

