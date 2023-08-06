Parts of I-95 shut down in Miami-Dade following possible shooting

Reports of gunfire shut down a portion of I-95 in Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning.

It was happening in the area of Northwest 95th Street.

Traffic cameras showed Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police vehicles responding to the scene to investigate.

Florida Department of Transportation personnel was also on hand to block off the area.

A vehicle was observed on the side of the road that appeared to be involved in the incident.

There was also additional police activity nearby, along Northwest 7th Avenue and 146th Street.

Crime scene tape was blocking off the road and several Miami-Dade police cruisers were at the scene.

Police confirmed to Local 10 News that the two scenes were connected.

Authorities have yet to provide any confirmed information regarding the gunfire, whether they are seeking any suspects or if anyone was injured in the incident under investigation.