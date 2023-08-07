89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Miami-Dade Police: Love triangle ends with man’s girlfriend shooting at ex-girlfriend’s car

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Miami-Dade police swarmed a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Monday morning after a shooting was reported.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that allegedly resulted from a love triangle between a man and two women.

According to authorities, the man’s girlfriend and ex-girlfriend got into a dispute early Monday morning at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street.

Police said the dispute escalated and the current girlfriend shot at the ex-girlfriend’s car.

No injuries were reported.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area later in the morning as the man and his girlfriend were apparently barricaded inside the home. Police could be heard ordering them to come out with their hands up.

Police confirmed that all three are now being questioned by detectives.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter