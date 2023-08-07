Miami-Dade Police: Love triangle ends with man’s girlfriend shooting at ex-girlfriend’s car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that allegedly resulted from a love triangle between a man and two women.

According to authorities, the man’s girlfriend and ex-girlfriend got into a dispute early Monday morning at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street.

Police said the dispute escalated and the current girlfriend shot at the ex-girlfriend’s car.

No injuries were reported.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area later in the morning as the man and his girlfriend were apparently barricaded inside the home. Police could be heard ordering them to come out with their hands up.

Police confirmed that all three are now being questioned by detectives.

No other details were immediately released.