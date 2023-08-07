88º

LIVE

Local News

UCF police release new video of suspect Orlando police later fatally shot

Daton Viel had gotten away from police in June

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Orange County, Orlando, Miami-Dade County, Crime
The University of Central Florida Police Department released new body cam video showing the suspect who got away from them in June. He would later become the subject of a fatal police-involved shooting after a standing on Saturday in Orlando.

MIAMI – A video police released on Monday shows Daton S. Viel — who police officers killed on Saturday in Central Florida after he shot two officers — running away from officers back in June.

The University of Central Florida Police Department released a bodycam video showing Viel, 28, during a traffic stop on June 30 involving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a stolen tag and driving without insurance.

“I know I am not really supposed to be driving,” Viel told a UCF police officer before he decided to run away after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest. He got away.

Viel, who had a criminal record in Florida going back to 2016, was most recently accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl last year in Orange County and he was a suspect of a murder on July 10 in Miami-Dade County.

Police officers stopped Viel again on Saturday while he was driving the Ford Fusion in Orlando’s area of East Washington Street and North Garland Avenue, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Viel ran away, stole a car, fired at police officers, and police officers shot and killed him after a three-hour standoff at the Holiday Inn & Suites, at 5916 Caravan Court, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email