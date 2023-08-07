UCF police release new video of suspect Orlando police later fatally shot

The University of Central Florida Police Department released new body cam video showing the suspect who got away from them in June. He would later become the subject of a fatal police-involved shooting after a standing on Saturday in Orlando.

MIAMI – A video police released on Monday shows Daton S. Viel — who police officers killed on Saturday in Central Florida after he shot two officers — running away from officers back in June.

The University of Central Florida Police Department released a bodycam video showing Viel, 28, during a traffic stop on June 30 involving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a stolen tag and driving without insurance.

“I know I am not really supposed to be driving,” Viel told a UCF police officer before he decided to run away after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest. He got away.

Viel, who had a criminal record in Florida going back to 2016, was most recently accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl last year in Orange County and he was a suspect of a murder on July 10 in Miami-Dade County.

Police officers stopped Viel again on Saturday while he was driving the Ford Fusion in Orlando’s area of East Washington Street and North Garland Avenue, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Viel ran away, stole a car, fired at police officers, and police officers shot and killed him after a three-hour standoff at the Holiday Inn & Suites, at 5916 Caravan Court, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.