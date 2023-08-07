Police: Victim catches man trying to steal his boat in Miami

MIAMI – A man took matters into his own hands after witnessing another man trying to steal his boat in Miami, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was on his friend’s apartment balcony above American Social Thursday night when he saw his boat moving from its docked location with no driver.

Miami police said the victim went downstairs and saw a man, later identified as Joseph DeWayne Carlton, 47, of Miami, pulling his boat away from the dock.

The victim hopped onto his boat and Carlton charged at him, which resulted in a struggle and Carlton punching him in the face, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim broke free from Carlton and pushed him into the water.

Police said officers arrived to find Carlton clinging to the back of the victim’s boat in the Miami River.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft and battery.