Video shows street takeover turn into shooting as Miami-Dade police continue investigation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police continued their investigation Monday into a street takeover that turned into a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade the previous day.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 Sunday morning at Northwest 146th Street and Seventh Avenue. It spilled over onto Interstate 95.

Cellphone video first aired by Local 10 News showed the moments drivers are seen doing donuts in the intersection and then get shot at.

The video shows a white Dodge Challenger slam into a dark red Ford Mustang. The driver gets out, his face covered and wearing a white T-shirt, armed with a gun.

The video shows the driver firing more than a dozen rounds in the white car as it speeds away. Three people, aged 19 to 20, were hit by gunfire and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The ensuing police investigation blocked off lanes of I-95 for hours.

All three victims were in stable condition as of Monday evening as the search for a suspect continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.