Bandits steal $3K electric bike despite not being able to shift into pedal mode, police say

Miami Beach Police are searching for a pair of bike bandits who stole a very pricey electric bicycle right in the middle of the day.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Police are searching for a pair of bike bandits who stole a very pricey electric bicycle right in the middle of the day.

Maria Diaz has a dog-walking business, and told officers she had locked the bike to a tree outside a home on Alton Road last month, so she could walk her client’s dog.

While on the walk, she thought she saw two people pass her with a bike that looked like hers.

Diaz returned to the house and found that her bike was gone.

The homeowner checked the surveillance cameras and saw a man and woman walking along Alton, when they spotted the bike parked in front of the home.

According to the incident report, the thieves were able to cut off the bike lock, but didn’t get away fast because they couldn’t figure out how to pedal the bike since it was in “electric-mode”.

The Super 73 E-bike can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour and has a range of 75 miles.

It is selling online right now for more than $3,000.

If you know anything about this theft, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.