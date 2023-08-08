Developing: Divers working with police search for cars in Doral lake

A group of divers were working with detectives on Tuesday at an artificial lake in a commercial area of Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – A group of divers working with the Miami-Dade and Doral police departments was searching for abandoned cars in a lake on Tuesday in Doral.

The operation in the commercial area north of the Dolphin Expressway and west of the Miami International Airport started at about 9:30 a.m. and involved Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for MDPD, said the first car they recovered was a stolen 2002 Nissan Altima.

The divers hooked two thick cables to the sides of the submerged Nissan and a tow truck operator pulled it out of the water in the southeastern area of the lake, near the intersection of Northwest 13 Terrace and 89 Court.

Roadway Inc., a Miami-Dade-based contractor specializing in towing and transportation, was also involved in the operation.

Zabaleta said the search and recovery operation started after they “received information of several dozen vehicles submerged” in the artificial lake.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

