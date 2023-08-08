Nearly 100 arrested in child sex abuse case that claimed lives of 2 South Florida FBI agents

Dozens of suspects have been arrested in a child sexual abuse investigation that turned deadly for two South Florida FBI agents.

In Feb. 2021, suspect David Lee Huber opened fire on FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger as they served a warrant at his Sunrise home in a crimes against children case; the agents lost their lives. Huber died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the FBI.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that 98 people were arrested in connection with an alleged child sex abuse ring and 13 children were rescued from harm.

The investigation into the alleged ring stretched all the way to Australia.

“We see it as a significant outcome and it should serve as a warning to those who are preying on our most vulnerable,” Australian Federal Police Cmdr. Helen Schneider said. “We are looking for you, and we will find you and arrest you.”

Authorities said the Sunrise case is connected, as the agents who lost their lives were investigating the alleged ring.

The search warrant was served on a computer programmer suspected of having child pornography.

More than two years ago, authorities say Huber was watching the agents approach through his video doorbell when he opened fire, killing the agents and injuring three others. Alfin and Schwartzenberger dedicated their lives to protecting children.

Authorities say the suspects ran a complex network where child abuse material was shared on the dark web.

“It really demonstrates the commitment we have across the country and how we can connect internationally,” Schneider said.

The FBI said similar investigations remained ongoing as of Tuesday.