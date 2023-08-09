Hialeah firefighters honored for helping deliver baby boy

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah fire fighters were recognized on Tuesday night by city council members for responding to an unusual call.

It’s a story Local 10 News first reported on back in early July.

Jose and Jackie Cerna were on their way to give birth to their baby, but the little one was too eager.

Realizing they might not make it to the hospital, Jose drove to a nearby Hialeah fire station.

That’s where first responders Luis Fuentes and Capt. Alex Castillo quickly got to work, helping deliver a healthy baby boy.

The family is doing well and the firefighters received some well-deserved recognition for jumping into action.