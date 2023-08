Sky 10 over scene of shooting in Miami Gardens on Aug. 9, 2023.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 2600 block of Northwest 206th Street around 9:25 a.m. and found a Black male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location