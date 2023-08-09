Mega Millions player in northern Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, Hollywood store sells $2 million winning ticket

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Someone in northern Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months, and a $2 million winning ticket was sold at a South Florida convenience store.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

A Kwik Stop store, located at 830 Columbus Parkway, sold a $2 million winning ticket, which matched all five numbers plus the Megaplier.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings, however Florida is one of 14 states that does not tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next jackpot drawing is on Friday and will start at $20 million.