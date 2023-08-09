88º

Miami-Dade County Public Schools offering free, healthier food options to students

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News received an inside look Wednesday at the new menu items being served to students for free at Miami-Dade County public schools.

MDCPS announced in a press release last week, that all of their students will be receiving free breakfast and lunch for the entire 2023-24 school year.

Local 10 spoke with MDCPS Food Nutrition Officer Angie Kasselakis who explained the importance of students having healthy meals while at school.

“It’s important for us to be offering our students a nutritious meal. Having healthy meals at school will allow the child to be more alert at school to be able to focus better,” she said.

Kasselakis told Local 10 that students played a big role in developing the new menu.

“All of these items have been approved by students after taste testing was done throughout the school year,” she said.

Last week, Broward County Public Schools announced their students would be receiving free breakfast and lunch for the entire school year as well.

“Having the option to eat a free and healthy meal right before school allows the child to get a healthy meal and parents won’t have to pay,” said Kasselakis.

Click here to view the school menus.

For more information, contact the Department of Food and Nutrition at 786-275-0447.

School starts in Miami-Dade County on Aug. 17.

For more Back to School information, click here.

