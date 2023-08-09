Miami police: Man accused of battering his pregnant wife

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man on Tuesday after he was accused of battering his pregnant wife at their home, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the City of Miami Police Department, Abraham Sosa Garcia, 24, is facing one charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim.

Miami police officers were dispatched to a home around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near the 2500 block of Northwest 14th Street in an attempt to locate Garcia, who authorities said was a “domestic violence offender.”

Authorities said the victim told police that Sosa Garcia “made contact” with her and said Garcia was aware that she was three months pregnant with his child after going to the doctor with her last month.

According to the report, Tuesday’s incident wasn’t the first time a domestic violence-related issue was reported between the couple.

Detectives said Miami police responded to a previous call of domestic violence involving Sosa Garcia and his wife last month.

In that incident, Miami police officers were dispatched to a home near the 1100 block of Northwest Fifth Street on July 9 after the victim stated that she wanted to press charges after claiming that Sosa Garcia struck her in the right eye three months prior, which left minor bruises, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim told police that the incident happened after she had a verbal dispute with Sosa Garcia, which led to him pulling her hair and then striking her in the eye.

Police said following Sosa Garcia’s arrest on Tuesday, they made contact with Miami-Dade County’s domestic violence unit along with the Mobile Operations Victim Emergency Services (M.O.V.E.S) program for victims of domestic violence.

As of Wednesday, Sosa Garcia was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $10,000.

There is help in South Florida for women who are victims of domestic violence. For more information, call 800-799-7233 or click here.