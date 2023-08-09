‘Never off duty’: Tampa mayor finds 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in Florida Keys

Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized $1.1 million of cocaine that was discovered by a recreational boater in the Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a big catch while fishing the Florida Keys with family.

According to ABC News, Castor helped reel in 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing last month in the Florida Keys.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar with the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

Slosar tweeted on July 24 that the cocaine was “discovered by a recreational boater” over the weekend and seized by Border Patrol agents.

That recreational boater would turn out to be Castor, who was once Tampa’s police chief.

“Mayor Jane Castor is never off duty. This time, working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,” the city of Tampa posted to Facebook.

He also shared a photo of 25 bricks of cocaine that were each stamped with a purple butterfly. Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident.

It’s not uncommon for cocaine to turn up in the waters off the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, lobster hunters found a brick of cocaine on Sunday morning that was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.