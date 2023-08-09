Police: Miramar woman makes concerning statements to relative before disappearing

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a missing woman who they said made statements to a relative “which caused concern for her wellbeing” before she disappeared.

According to authorities, Shauntay Mitchell, 39, was last seen Tuesday night and is believed to be in the area of Hollywood Beach.

They said she may be in need of medication.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has red shoulder-length dreadlocks and a tattoo on her right arm.

No other details about her disappearance were immediately released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Miramar Police Detective Susan Smith at 954-602-4238 or email her at scsmith@miramarpd.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.