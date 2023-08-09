Sources: Man arrested in connection with street takeover triple shooting in Miami-Dade

Sources say Miami-Dade police have arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in an illegal street takeover that turned into a triple shooting in the northwestern portion of the county.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have made a break in the case of an illegal street takeover in northwest Miami-Dade that ended in a triple shooting Sunday morning, sources told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

It’s someone who’s been arrested in connection with illegal car meets before.

Sources said police took Micheal D. Trillo, 20, of Miami, into custody. Trillo’s connection to the case and charges were unclear as of noon Wednesday, but he was previously arrested back in January on charges of facilitating drag racing on a highway as part of a six-month Miami-Dade police investigation.

Sunday’s shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. at Northwest 146th Street and Seventh Avenue. It spilled over onto Interstate 95. Three people, aged 19 to 20, were hit by gunfire and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Video showed the violence unfolding.

It’s not yet clear if police have identified any more suspects in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.