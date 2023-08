A teenager in Cutler Bay was hospitalized after telling police he was hit by an explosive device.

The 16-year-old claimed an explosive was thrown into his yard on Tuesday.

Police said he had lacerations from glass all over his body.

A bomb squad and arson investigators searched around the home but said they determined there was no signs of an explosive device being thrown.

Police said it doesn’t appear anything criminal occurred, and that the teen is expected to be OK.