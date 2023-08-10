86º

Detectives search for Pompano Beach man who suffers from mental illness

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pompano Beach, Broward County
50-year-old Glifford Meneide (Broward Sheriff's Office)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing Pompano Beach man.

Detectives said 50-year-old Glifford Meneide was last seen on Saturday, July 29 at approximately 5:30 a.m. along the 2400 block of Northwest 16th Street.

Meneide is described as 6-foot-1, around 260 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

According to authorities, family members said Meneide suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-4357.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

