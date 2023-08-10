Hialeah police set up perimeter, searching for armed burglary suspect, authorities say

Hialeah police set up a perimeter Thursday afternoon to help arrest an armed burglar, authorities said.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police set up a perimeter Thursday afternoon to help arrest an armed burglar, authorities said.

The robbery was reported in the area of West 29th Street and 14th Avenue, just north of Okeechobee Road.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just after 4:30 p.m. as Hialeah’s SWAT team officers, police officers and a K-9 unit were searching the area for the armed burglar.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where SWAT officers were outside of a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities did not identify the exact location that the armed burglar may have entered.

No other information has been released at this time.

