Miami VA Medical Center experiencing more AC issues as temperatures soar

MIAMI – Air conditioning is out at the Miami VA Medical Center as temperatures continue to soar.

The AC was shut down at the medical center, located at 1201 NW 16th St., while crews performed maintenance on a chiller.

Elective surgeries have been put on hold and some patients were moved around the facility as a precaution.

This is the second AC issue at the VA since June when a chiller was replaced after breaking down in the hospital’s community living center.

It’s unclear when AC will be restored.