Police: Former Miami band teacher accused of sexually assaulting, threatening to kill 16-year-old student

MIAMI – A former band/dance teacher at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami was arrested over the weekend, years after he allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened to kill his then-16-year-old male student over two years ago, authorities said.

Morris Knyada Chaney, 45, of Miami, was taken into custody Wednesday on multiple charges that include four counts each of sexual assault on a minor by a custodian, sexual offense against a minor and written threats to kill or cause bodily injury.

According to Chaney’s arrest report, the victim told police that when he was 16 to 17 years old, he engaged in non-consensual sex with Chaney at the time. The victim is now 19.

The victim told police that Chaney would often reach out to him for assistance in school projects and would take him to his home where he ordered the victim to perform oral sex on him, the report stated.

Authorities said Chaney also forced the victim to engage in other sexual activity on four separate occasions.

According to detectives, Chaney would threaten the victim and his family if he attempted to stop or ruin their “relationship.”

Police said on June 14, 2022, Chaney sent the victim a text message, stating “U have just gotten urself a bullet to the chest.”

The victim also provided detectives with flirtatious text messages from Chaney, according to the arrest report.

Chaney appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer Thursday, who ordered him held without bond.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Chaney admitted to the charges, according to authorities. He was ordered by Glazer to stay away from the victim if he is eventually released before his trial.

Although the victim told detectives Chaney was an employee at Booker T. Washington, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools told Local 10 News Thursday that they have no record of him being employed there.