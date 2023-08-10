Police: Mail carrier bitten after spooking dog in front of Davie home

DAVIE, Fla. – The Town of Davie Animal Officer is investigating after a dog bit a mail carrier Thursday, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the incident occurred outside a home on Peppertree Circle.

Davie police said the mail carrier entered the front area of the home when it was greeted by the homeowner’s dog.

According to authorities, the mail carrier “suddenly maneuvered,” spooking the dog and prompting it to bite the mail carrier in the upper leg area.

The mail carrier was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a minor cut, police said.

No other details were immediately released.