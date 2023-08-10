Street takeover triple shooting suspect faces judge, has extensive criminal history

The accused gunman in a triple shooting that occurred during an illegal street takeover went before a judge on Thursday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The accused gunman in a triple shooting that occurred during an illegal street takeover went before a judge on Thursday.

Authorities have charged 20-year-old Micheal Trillo with three counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of shooting a deadly missile and possession of a weapon while committing an offense.

Police said video shows Trillo getting out of his car after a collision on Saturday night and shooting multiple times, injuring two people in the other car and a spectator.

Records show Trillo just began five years of probation after taking a plea deal last month. In January, he was arrested by Miami-Dade police as part of an investigation on illegal takeover operations.

He’s also accused of stealing catalytic converters with an open case in Broward County and two more in Palm Beach County.

Local 10 News went to his listed home in Opa-locka but nobody came to the door.

Records show Trillo was supposed to have another hearing Thursday morning for his open Palm Beach County cases, but he couldn’t make it because he’s in jail, so there’s now a bench warrant out for him there.

His latest is a violation of the plea deal he entered into in Miami-Dade County last month. He has a court hearing related to that on Friday.