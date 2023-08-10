Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – A teenager died Thursday morning, hours after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Sunrise, authorities confirmed.

According to Sunrise police, the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Sunset Strip.

Police said officers rushed to the scene and found the teen lying in the grass near Sunset Strip.

Authorities confirmed that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The teen was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, but died Thursday morning.

“Right now this crash is a tragic accident for all involved. Speed or impaired driving do not appear to be factors,” a spokesperson for the police department told Local 10 News in an email.

No other details were immediately released.