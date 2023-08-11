Carnivorous crook caught committing more thefts in Miami-Dade — now he’s jailed, police say

WEST MIAMI, Fla. – Authorities arrested an accused West Miami meat thief after he committed more retail thefts in Miami-Dade County, police announced Friday.

According to West Miami and Miami-Dade police, Alberto Pairol Betancourt, 36, was taken into custody Sunday after stealing more meat from another supermarket.

Police said on July 3, Betancourt walked into the Sabor Tropical Supermarket, located at 6190 SW Eighth St., filled his backpack with about $400 in meat products, then pulled a knife on an employee who confronted him and went back to stealing after the employee backed away.

Betancourt had also stolen meat and threatened workers with a knife at a Publix at 8341 W. Flagler St. in west Miami-Dade’s Fontainebleau area on June 14, police said.

Police said he came back to that same store Sunday and stole more meat — but this time, he was detained and arrested.

He was also accused of non-carnivorous thefts at other retail outlets in the Fontainebleau area, including at Marshalls and Burlington locations; some of those thefts came after the West Miami meat caper, police said.

Betancourt, who was homeless at the time of his arrest, was being held without bond at the Metro West Detention Center on a slew of charges, including armed robbery, grand theft and dealing in stolen property, as of Friday evening.