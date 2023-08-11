Miami-Dade police officer accused of throwing cheeseburger at wife, punching her in head

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Thursday in Miramar after he allegedly threw a McDonald’s cheeseburger at his wife and punched her in the head, authorities announced Friday.

According to the officer’s arrest report, Miramar police responded to the couple’s home shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said the victim told responding officers that she and her husband of three years, Miami-Dade police Officer Andres Perez, 34, got into an argument over financial and infidelity issues, but their argument turned physical.

Officers reported that the wife claimed Perez stormed into the kitchen where she was at, threw a McDonald’s cheeseburger at her and then punched her on the right side of the head behind her ear.

Perez was arrested on one count of battery. His bond was set at $1,000.

“It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty,” Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement. “Police Officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable.”

Daniels did not confirm whether Perez would be disciplined or terminated.

According to his arrest report, while Perez and his wife have been married for three years, they have been together for about eight years and have children in common.